Election Results Update

Voters drop their ballots in a drop box at the Valencia Library in Valencia on Tuesday, 060722. Dan Watson/The Signal
Unofficial results as of 3:40 p.m. Friday. 100% of precincts partially reporting. Next update expected Tuesday. Official results to be finalized by July 15. Results will change throughout canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots), and other ballots are tallied. Top two candidates proceed to November general election. Estimated ballots remaining countywide: 248,457. 

Sources: California Secretary of State; L.A. County Registrar-Recorder

Signal Staff

