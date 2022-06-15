Firefighters respond to brush fire north of SCV

Signal File Photo.
Firefighters responded to a brush fire north of the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday, with officials saying the blaze broke out near the Bouquet Reservoir.  

The fire was first reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. near Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road and was estimated to be roughly 10 acres in size as of 3:30 p.m., according to officials.  

“It was a report of a brush fire… it is a working fire,” said Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

A combination of L.A. County and U.S. Forest Service engines, hand crews and aircraft were dispatched to battle the blaze.  

The fire was given the moniker of #SierraIC.  

No injuries were reported as of the publication of this story. Five engines and a battalion chief were dispatched to the area to conduct structure protection, meaning that an engine parks next to a home or building and firefighters work to prevent it from catching fire, according to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for the Fire Department.  

Fire Department personnel use Pacific Crest Park, adjacent to Mountainview Elementary School, as a landing zone and water refill station. Dan Watson / The Signal

It was unclear as of the publication of this story how many structures were being threatened by the Sierra Fire.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

