Firefighters respond to brush fire north of SCV

Firefighters responded to a brush fire north of the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday, with officials saying the blaze broke out near the Bouquet Reservoir.

The fire was first reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. near Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road and was estimated to be roughly 10 acres in size as of 3:30 p.m., according to officials.

#SierraFire Bouquet Canyon Road is temporarily closed between Spunky Canyon to Plum Road due to a new fire start. This will affect commuters who use this road to commute between the edge of Santa Clarita Valley and Lancaster/Palmdale. Smoke could affect nearby residents. pic.twitter.com/hxKAEU8Xcj — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) June 15, 2022

“It was a report of a brush fire… it is a working fire,” said Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A combination of L.A. County and U.S. Forest Service engines, hand crews and aircraft were dispatched to battle the blaze.

The fire was given the moniker of #SierraIC.

No injuries were reported as of the publication of this story. Five engines and a battalion chief were dispatched to the area to conduct structure protection, meaning that an engine parks next to a home or building and firefighters work to prevent it from catching fire, according to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

Fire Department personnel use Pacific Crest Park, adjacent to Mountainview Elementary School, as a landing zone and water refill station. Dan Watson / The Signal

It was unclear as of the publication of this story how many structures were being threatened by the Sierra Fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.