Garcia secures increase for SCV water infrastructure

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, released the following statement after the House passed the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 last week. In addition to authorizing major water projects nationwide, the bill included a provision to allow the Santa Clarita Valley to compete for up to $100 million in funding for critical water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

“As we battle groundwater PFAS contamination and drought, it is critical that water agencies in the 25th District have access to federal assistance to ensure residents have and maintain access to clean drinking water,” Garcia said in the statement. “My provision in the 2022 WRDA will ensure that there is funding for years to come for projects to support PFAS abatement and needed water and wastewater projects throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

SCV Water Agency General Manager Matt Stone shared his reaction to the passage of the authorization:

“We would like to thank Congressman Garcia for recognizing the value water resources infrastructure plays in the nation’s health and economy,” Stone said in the statement released by Garcia’s office. “Specifically, we appreciate the congressman’s work in securing the authority for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency to work with the United States Army Corps of Engineers on important water supply and treatment projects that benefit our neighborhoods and the watershed.”