Hart community rallies around ‘Larry the Legend’ 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Larry “The Legend” Fiscus, the backbone of the Hart High School sports’ community, suffered a major stroke Saturday, according to Hart officials.

Doctors were reportedly able to remove the blood clot that led to the stroke, but discovered his carotid artery was clogged. The Legend has been unconscious since his surgery but the community has come together to help aid Fiscus and his family.

A GiveSendGo account has been set up to aid Fiscus and is already nearing its $20,000 goal.

Hart Principal Jason d’Autremont sent out an email to the Hart community sharing the donation page.

In the email, d’Autremont describes the Legend as an icon on campus and as someone who may take time to warm up to you but once he does, he’s your friend for life.

Fiscus is a Hart alumnus who lives with autism. He has worked with the school since graduating in 1974, serving as the equipment manager for the baseball and football teams.

The Legend will typically run the scoreboard during various games at Hart, where the football field is named after him.

To donate, visit www.givesendgo.com/LarryFiscus.