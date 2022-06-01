LA Opera screening coming to Newhall Park

News release

Newhall Park will be one of only three locations in Los Angeles Country to be hosting a simulcast of the LA Opera’s performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” on June 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The event, dubbed “Opera in the Park,” will broadcast high-definition video and audio from the opera’s live performance at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Downtown L.A., in real time, onto LED screens in Newhall Park, located at 24923 Newhall Ave.

Gates to the event open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to show up at this time to picnic and secure a good viewing location. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own seating as the entire event is general admission. The event and parking is free of charge.

The performance will also be broadcasted to screens at the Santa Monica Pier (Opera at the Beach) and the Pomona Fairplex (Opera at the Fairplex).

Although this is not the first simulcast of an LA Opera performance, it is the first time Santa Clarita will host a location. Each location’s district supervisor helped arrange the event, with Newhall Park’s location being organized by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, of L.A. County’s 5th District.

“Our north Los Angeles County communities are a vibrant hub for the arts,” said Barger. “Fifth District residents will enjoy this beautiful world-renowned opera close to home while spending an evening outdoors with family, friends and neighbors. I’m grateful Los Angeles County is partnering with LA Opera to bring this amazing opportunity to our neighborhoods for free.”

For more information about the opera, “Aida,” visit bit.ly/38m4Gxo. For more information about “Opera at the Park” visit bit.ly/3NBd7Uz.