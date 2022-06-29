Lyon announces bid for COC board of trustees

News release

Chuck Lyon is seeking election to the College of the Canyons board of trustees in the November general election, it was announced Thursday.

“Having had decades of opportunity to serve College of the Canyons, seeing firsthand the impressive growth of the college and its programs to meet the community’s growing needs, I am passionate about working to meet the continuing challenges in order to ensure that COC provides every student with an excellent and affordable education,” said Lyon, who is seeking election to represent Area 1 of the Santa Clarita Community College District in the Nov. 8 general election. Chuck Lyon

Mike Berger, retiring Area 1 board member, said, “There is no one more qualified to take my seat on the board of trustees at College of the Canyons than Chuck Lyon. He brings the vital vision, insight, leadership and support necessary for this position. Chuck’s priorities have always been and will always be devoted to promoting student success at COC.”

Lyon has more than 35 years of experience in higher education. A former COC student, his evolving career at the college included working as a faculty member, head coach of COC’s National Championship football team, athletic director and academic dean. He says his greatest accomplishments were seeing his student-athletes matriculate to four-year universities and earn degrees.

“With a deep COC foundation, I am motivated to continue my legacy of leadership to meet the challenges, especially those of the past couple of years that makes it imperative that we continue to innovate and adapt to meet the wide range of needs to provide every student the education to achieve success,” Lyon said.

Lyon holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education from California State University Northridge and a master’s degree in education from Azusa Pacific University.