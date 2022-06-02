Marsha McLean | Enjoy Santa Clarita Transit Services!

With so many wonderful events and engaging programs happening throughout our city this summer, Santa Clarita Transit can take you where you need to go, all for an affordable price. Whether it’s using GO! Santa Clarita, the new bike lockers or getting ready for the Summer Beach Bus, we have something for everyone.

I am happy to announce the expansion of our GO! Santa Clarita ride-share service to the entire city and on weekends. These clean, air-conditioned buses provide our residents and users the freedom and flexibility of a traditional ride-share service, like Uber or Lyft. Offering the benefits of fixed rates and professional drivers, GO! Santa Clarita is easy and safe to use. Users just need to download the TripShot application for free on iOS or Android, enter their desired pickup and drop-off locations and book their ride. Once users are at the designated pickup location, they can pay as they board the bus by using cash, TAP card or the Token Transit application. All rides cost $2 per trip, with reduced fares of $1 for qualifying riders.

To make this service even more user-friendly, riders can track their bus in real time and get alerts when it is about to arrive. If you don’t have the app, you can request rides by calling 661-295-6333. The goal is to provide service within 15 minutes of the request, but with the expansion of service areas, wait times can take a little longer. The service is available Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Be sure to use this safe and accessible service to access your favorite local businesses, restaurants, Metrolink stations or even city events like the SENSES Block Party.

The city is excited to offer our new, smart-enabled bike lockers for our residents who commute to work or ride to the train stations. These upgraded lockers use GPS technology, which allows residents to view the community’s four locker rental locations and the available lockers at each site. The locations are conveniently located at the Newhall Metrolink Station, Santa Clarita City Hall, the Santa Clarita Metrolink Station and the Via Princessa Metrolink Station. In early 2023, we are excited to launch the fifth location at the Vista Canyon Transit Center, which will offer 18 new lockers. Not only are these bike lockers easily accessible, but they are also affordable. Users can rent lockers by downloading the Movatic application, choosing their desired locker and entering the payment location. For each rental period, the first 12 hours are free and then $1 every two hours thereafter. Bike safety is our top priority, so to ensure that your bike is protected from the elements, all lockers are fully enclosed and can only be unlocked by using the application.

Moving into the warmer months, nothing says summer more than escaping the heat and heading to the beach for some fun in the sun! I am pleased to announce the return of the Summer Beach Bus. This family-friendly service takes residents to and from Santa Monica on Saturdays and Sundays, beginning June 4 through Sept. 4. The fare is only $3 each way for children and adults and $1.50 each way for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Get ready to pack all of your surfboards, coolers, beach chairs and more while you enjoy the cool, air-conditioned trip to the beach, all without worrying about the hassle and expense of parking! Routes depart from across the city, and residents can pay by cash, bus passes or by using the Token Transit mobile application.

I hope you all take advantage of the great services Santa Clarita Transit has for our residents. If you would like to learn more about any of the transit services or would like to get the routes and schedules, please visit santaclaritatransit.com.

Marsha McLean is a member of Santa Clarita’s City Council and can be reached at [email protected].