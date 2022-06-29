Minimum wage set to increase in unincorporated county areas

News release

The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will be $15.96 per hour beginning Friday.

The increase does not apply to the city of Santa Clarita, which uses the California minimum wage standards. The county’s minimum wage ordinance applies to Santa Clarita Valley businesses that are not within the city of Santa Clarita — for example, those in Stevenson Ranch, Val Verde, Castaic and any other areas outside city limits.

The county ordinance applies to employees who perform at least two hours of work in a week within unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. The rate increase, which amounts to a 6.4% increase over the previous $15 minimum wage, was determined by the county’s Chief Executive Office based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index earlier this year.

This is the first increase calculated by the CEO following the automatic scheduled increases established upon the passage of the county’s minimum wage ordinance in 2016.

“A healthy local economy means support for both labor and industry. This wage adjustment is in line with the spirit of the ordinance to ensure that wages keep pace with inflation and support a stable workforce,” said Rafael Carbajal, director of the county Department of Consumer and Business Affairs. “We will ensure that workers in unincorporated L.A. County are protected and aware of the updated minimum wage, and we will work with our sister departments to support employers that may need assistance with information, compliance, and access to resources.”

The county’s minimum wage ordinance is enforced by the L.A. County Office of Labor Equity at DCBA. Since the county’s ordinance took effect in 2016, DCBA Wage Enforcement investigations have resulted in nearly $2.25 million in back pay and fines in cases involving more than 2,000 workers in Los Angeles County who were not paid the correct minimum wage.

DCBA staff are currently conducting on-site visits to businesses in unincorporated L.A. County to help clarify new wage laws and encourage full compliance.

Within the city of Santa Clarita, the state’s minimum wage rules apply — currently, $14 per hour for businesses with 25 or fewer employees and $15 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees, according to the California Department of Industrial Relations. The state’s minimum wage for businesses with 25 or fewer employees is set to increase to $15 on Jan. 1, at which time the state’s minimum wage will be the same for all businesses regardless of the number of employees.

More information regarding the county’s minimum wage ordinance, including the required postings for businesses in unincorporated L.A. County, can be found at dcba.lacounty.gov/minimum-wage or by calling 800-593-8222.