Modern and classic cars dazzle at Castaic show

From the modern to the classic and everything else in between, it was all available to see at the third annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday.

Visitors to the event were able to check out American-made vehicles from almost every decade in the past century, save for a couple imported cars like the Lamborghini on display.

For lovers of classic cars, there was plenty of eye candy: Two 1930 Ford Model A’s looking like they just rolled off the factory floor, a beautiful 1963 powder blue Ford Fairlane, and a tricked-out 1923 burgundy Ford T-Bucket hot rod were just some of the many cars, bikes, trucks, and station wagons from this era. As for 1960s classics: A tiger-themed gold 1965 Pontiac GTO, a couple Chevy Camaro SS’s, and at least two Shelby GT350’s gleamed in the sun.

Several vintage cars are on display at the 3rd Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car and Motorcycle Show at the Castaic Lake RV Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

There was also something for modern auto enthusiasts as well with a 2020 Chevy Corvette with carbon fiber trim and the orange Lamborghini previously mentioned, as well as some other modern cars and bikes to check out.

The event was held by the Sons of the American Legion on behalf of the American Legion’s local chapter, squad 507. All of the proceeds went to the chapter which, according to Michael Merlo, a representative of Sons of the American Legion, will go toward repairing and restoring their historic location at the American Theater in Newhall. The theater was granted to the American Legion by William S. Hart in 1941.

Merlo explained how the Sons of the American Legion differs from their parent organization for veterans.

“So we are the non-veteran affiliation of the American Legion… we have grandparents and parents that served in the military,” said Merlo. “We represent them for their service and we give back to our veterans by doing fundraisers like this [and] doing improvements to the hall and whatever other way we can support them.”

Nick Parra looks through the passenger side window of a white 1965 Chevy Corvette on display during the 3rd Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car and Motorcycle Show at the Castaic Lake RV Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Gary Krouse, the owner of a 1952 GMC 3100 pickup, said although he came for the car show, he was very glad it was all for a good cause.

“Yeah, it feels good… anytime we can support with the craziness that’s going on in the world today,” said Krouse. “It’s always good to donate, you know and support and hopefully, more people can come together, be like America used to be.”

For more information on the Sons of the American Legion visit bit.ly/3Qjq9Iw.

The headlights of a 1936 Ford Coupe Humpback that was on display during the 3rd Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car and Motorcycle Show at the Castaic Lake RV Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

A 1972 Chevy Pickup truck toy model is on display along with its life size counterpart during the 3rd Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car and Motorcycle Show at the Castaic Lake RV Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal