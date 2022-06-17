Newhall School District hires new superintendent

The Newhall School District governing board has announced that Leticia Hernandez has been selected as the new superintendent of schools pending board approval at the upcoming June 28 board meeting. Hernandez is scheduled to begin her position on July 1.

“We were very excited to have had an excellent field of candidates for the superintendent position. The board selected Dr. Hernandez from an incredibly talented and impressive pool of candidates,” said board President Donna Rose.

The board hired Leadership Associates, a search firm, to engage parents, teachers, administrators, staff, district stakeholders, and community members to conduct both in-person and online sessions to build the desired profile and leadership qualities for the best superintendent for the Newhall School District.

“Dr. Leticia Hernandez comes to the Newhall School District with a remarkable degree of experience as an educational leader. She embodies the values and collaborative leadership style that the NSD is known for, and will carry forward our mission and vision of our student-centered school district,” said Rose.

Leticia Hernandez Hernandez comes to the Newhall district from the National School District in San Diego, where she has worked as assistant superintendent of human resources, director of human resources, and principal. She served as an instructional academic coach and teacher in the Chula Vista Elementary District. Hernandez began her teaching career as a bilingual teacher in the Newhall School District where she also received her elementary education, grades K-6 at Newhall Elementary School.

Hernandez earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with bilingual/bicultural specialization, her master’s and administrative credential, and her doctorate in educational leadership from San Diego State University.

“It is my privilege to serve the outstanding learning community of students, educators and families of the Newhall School District,” Hernandez said. “I now come home to give back to the community that helped raise me. I will help raise a new generation of great young minds and continue the amazing standards of Newhall School District. I am fortunate to work alongside an amazing board, cabinet, teachers and support staff to continue our mission.”

The Newhall School District community is invited to attend the June 28 board meeting either in person or via Zoom to celebrate Hernandez’s appointment and hear a few words from her.