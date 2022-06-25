One person killed, one airlifted in I-5 crash

One person was killed and another airlifted in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Templin Highway north of Castaic on Saturday morning, according to Bernard Peters, Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising fire dispatcher.

Peters said the Fire Department received the call at 9:42 a.m.

According to Officer Moises Marroquin with the California Highway Patrol, a SIG alert was issued at 9:57 a.m. and was still in effect as of the early afternoon Saturday for the northbound I-5, but only on the No. 4 lane.

Marroquin confirmed the collision involved two vehicles but neither the CHP nor Fire Department are able to confirm how the crash happened.

The extent of the injuries of the person airlifted are not known at the time of this publication.