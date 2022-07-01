Palmdale, Lancaster firework shows canceled

With the reported cancellation of the Palmdale and Lancaster cities’ firework shows on the Fourth of July, Santa Clarita City officials are encouraging local residents to lock down their spots early for the Westfield Valencia Town Center show on Monday.

The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, as well La Puente and Lynwood, had contracted with Santa Monica-based company ExpoShows Inc. to put on their individual Fourth of July professional firework shows, according to officials.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday, Lancaster City Hall officials said Exposhows had been recently raided by the California State Fire Marshal due to “alleged, undisclosed illegal activity” on the part of the contractor.

“The California State Fire Marshal raided the ExpoShows warehouse, located in Mojave, on Saturday, June 25,” read the statement. “The city of Lancaster will share information related to this case as details become available from State Fire.”

“As a community that respects and values law and order, we are saddened by this revelation and await more information to emerge,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “Despite the news, we are not giving up. We are currently scouring for available vendors and trying to find a way for our community to enjoy a Fourth of July extravaganza together.”

In a statement of their own, the city of Santa Clarita reminded residents that on the Fourth of July, fireworks shows will be held at both the Westfield Valencia Town Center and Six Flags Magic Mountain.

“Make sure to find your viewing spot early,” said Carrie Lujan, a spokeswoman for the city. “These two shows will be widely visible from areas throughout the valley and we encourage residents to enjoy these professional shows.”

“All fireworks are illegal in the Santa Clarita Valley and with our dry hillsides and severe drought conditions, it is more crucial this year than ever to leave the fireworks to the professionals,” Lujan added.

Those residents who assist in reporting the lighting off of fireworks are eligible to receive a $500 reward, according to city officials. Those wishing to report firework use are asked not to call 9-1-1, but rather to make a report to the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s main line at 661-260-4000.

The city’s “Spirit of America” fireworks show on the Fourth of July, hosted at the Westfield Town Center, is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Six Flags Magic Mountain is set to host fireworks displays from Saturday through the Fourth of July.