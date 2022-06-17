Santa Clarita discontinues marathon

It’s the end of the run for the Santa Clarita Marathon.

City of Santa Clarita officials released a prepared statement Friday morning announcing that the annual marathon is being discontinued after a quarter-century due to economic factors.

“The city of Santa Clarita regretfully announces that after 25 years – and 24 editions of the event – the tough decision has been reached to discontinue the Santa Clarita Marathon,” the statement said. “Though the Santa Clarita Marathon was last staged prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, the decision to discontinue the event is based on economic factors.”

After the 2019 Santa Clarita Marathon, which was held in November and saw a 13.8% decrease in the number of registered participants, city staff identified 99 similar races in California between October and December, the statement said.

“This is significantly higher than 10 years prior when the Santa Clarita Marathon was one of a handful of events in Southern California held in the fall,” the statement said. “The increase in competition for participants, as well as the rise of less traditional running events such as mud runs, trail runs and obstacle courses, have contributed to decreased participation.”

City officials said they plan to develop a new signature event to benefit the community and encourage tourism. In its heyday, the Santa Clarita Marathon was a qualifier for the Boston Marathon and drew thousands of runners each year, many of them visiting Santa Clarita to participate — bringing with them the tourism dollars of hotel stays, restaurant visits and shopping at local merchants.

“The city believes one of the key philosophies to being fiscally responsible is to continuously evaluate and assess the programs and events produced by the city,” the statement said. “While the Santa Clarita Marathon is being discontinued, staff is in the process of developing plans for a new marquee event that will serve the local community and encourage tourism in Santa Clarita.”