Saugus district receives Measure EE annual report

The Saugus Union School District received and approved the Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee annual report, which indicated the district has funded a number of projects under Proposition 39.

The Saugus district governing board held a special meeting Wednesday evening to hear from committee membership and officers how funds from Measure EE, a general obligation bond measure, were used from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

“The (committee) met regularly and all documentation is posted on the district website,” wrote John Estrada, the chairperson for the Saugus’ district Measure EE oversight committee, in the staff report. “The (committee) reviewed and discussed relevant reports and other information and determined that Measure EE funds were expended only for authorized Measure EE projects.”

According to the California Energy Commission, Prop 39, also known as the Clean Energy Jobs Act, allocated more than $1.5 billion over five years to schools across the state to improve facilities and help lower energy bills. Under Prop. 39, allocated funds can be used for specific projects related to energy such as upgrades to LED lighting, replacing inefficient air-conditioning and heating units and installing solar panels.

Under Prop. 39, a citizens oversight committee is a requirement for school districts to access these Measure EE bond funds. The purpose of the committee is to increase transparency between the public and school districts.

In the Saugus district’s committee report, during the 2020-21 period the district was able to fund and complete new energy-efficient HVAC units, LED lighting, multi-purpose buildings and upgrades, classroom constructions, roof replacements and fire alarm replacement.

According to Estrada, they also received the 2021 Measure EE audit, in connection with expenditure and use of bond funds, and they did not find any irregularities or failures in how money was spent.