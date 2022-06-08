SCV Water releases annual Consumer Confidence Report

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available. 

This year’s report, in partnership with Los Angeles County Water Works District No. 36, shows that water provided by the agency to customers continues to meet or surpass rigorous state and federal drinking water compliance standards during 2021, according to a statement issued by the agency. 

“This past year challenged our water supplies. As statewide drought conditions persisted, our water resource portfolio was put to the test,” said SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone. “While we relied on a variety of sources to meet demand, we remained committed to providing our community with clean, safe water that they can trust. We invite our valued customers to read the report to learn more about the quality of our water.” 

The annual report, also referred to as a Water Quality Report, is required by the Division of Drinking Water and provides a snapshot of local water quality supplies in the SCV, details on where the agency’s water comes from, what it contains and how it compares to strict federal and state standards. 

Before reaching the tap, the agency’s water supply must withstand rigorous rounds of treatment and monitoring. More than 20,000 tests per year are performed to ensure a safe water supply is delivered to customers. 

The full report is available in English at bit.ly/2022SCVWaterConsumerConfidenceReport. It is available in Spanish at bit.ly/2022SCVWaterConsumerConfidenceReportEspanol. 

All SCV Water customers will receive a bill insert no later than June 30 notifying them that the report is available in English and Spanish. Customers can also obtain printed copies in both languages at 661-294-0828 or [email protected] 

