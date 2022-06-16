‘Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream’ at Newhall Family Theatre

News release

Full of doo-wop music, dancing and comedy, “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream” is set in the early 1960s and follows Denny and the Dreamers — Denny, Wally and Eugene — a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest to realize their dreams of making the big time.

The play opens this weekend at the Newhall Family Theatre.

Trouble comes in when Lois arrives to put some polish in the act. Denny falls in love, Wally falls in line, and Eugene falls apart just in time for handsome heartthrob Duke’s arrival to send the whole situation spinning.

Classic 1960s rock and roll hits “Fools Fall in Love,” “Tears on my Pillow,” ”Runaround Sue,” “Stay,” and more help tell the story.

“This is music that was played in my house when I was growing up, and I still listen to today,” said Director Musette Caing Hart. “I think it’s a great shout-out to all those former glee club and show choir kids who grow up to love musical theater.”

The ensemble cast features Dan Nufer as Denny, Jay Arella as Eugene, Roland Vasquez as Wally, Stephen Randolph as Duke, and Bre San Jose as Lois.

Produced in partnership by Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation, “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream” opens 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts at Newhall Elementary School, 24697 Walnut St., Newhall.

Additional showtimes include a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26; and a closing show 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. Tickets are $15, available at the Newhall Family Theater box office before the show and at olivebranchtheatricals.com.