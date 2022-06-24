Sulphur Springs site plans approved for student achievement

The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board has approved site plans for each of its eight community schools for the 2022-23 school year as school staff work to increase student success in English and math.

According to Jezelle Fullwood, assistant superintendent for educational services, site plans are usually approved in October. However, this upcoming school year will mark the first time site plans are approved in the summer.

“We are bringing plans for approval this evening for a couple of reasons,” Fullwood said, addressing the governing board in Wednesday’s meeting. “As we approve our LCAP (local control and accountability plan), we want to approve our schools’ plan so that our principals have an approved plan to move forward and implement instructional strategies.”

The school plans are similar but unique to each school because every student is unique, said Fullwood. A School Plan for Student Achievement, SPSA, includes a review of student data, goals for academic growth, actions to meet those goals and a budget that supports those goals whether it’s related to academic or social-emotional needs of students.

Staff at each school site meets with stakeholders including parents, teachers, and members of its English Learner Advisory Committee to obtain feedback for site plans.

According to Fullwood, site plans are always designed with the district vision, which is to “empower students” and ensure each student has an individual and personalized education.

Of the nine community schools in the Sulphur Springs district, eight of them are designated Title 1 schools, which means they qualify for federal funds to support student achievement. As part of the nine SPSAs, the district will allocate local, state and federal funds to provide services and programs, and implement strategies for student success.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, outside factors students may face, and more, district data indicates more and more students require support to meet state standards.

For example, Canyon Springs Community School’s end-of-year STAR Renaissance ELA and Math 2021 data indicate 33% and 16%, respectively, of all students are at or above grade level. The SPSA for Canyon Springs will serve as a guide to bolster student success in English and math.

According to the SPSA for Canyon Springs, the school will receive a total of $210,481 to implement the plan, which is a mix of local, state and federal funds.

“This isn’t a plan that just sits on a shelf,” Fullwood said. “This is constantly being revised.”

The Sulphur Springs district governing board approved all nine site plans.