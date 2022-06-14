Supervisors take step to ban gas-powered leaf blowers

News release

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors moved toward banning gas-powered leaf blowers in unincorporated communities and incentivizing the adoption of alternative equipment, a move that aims to protect the environment, improve public health and eliminate noise pollution.

The motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. “This show of support signals that the state’s largest county is committed to aligning with the recently approved California legislation that requires the state’s Air Resources Board to ban the sale of gas-powered lawn tools by July 1, 2022,” read a statement from Barger’s office.

“Adopting this motion sets a clear course of action for our county to safeguard our unincorporated neighborhoods and help small businesses comply with new state rules,” Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said in the statement. “I’m all for aiding small business owners in their switch to more environmentally friendly landscaping equipment. Change is hard and inflation is sky-high – everyone is feeling a squeeze. I’m hopeful that county-sponsored grants and other incentives will accelerate change and make a difference.”

“Gas-powered leaf blowers are loud and pollute more than many cars,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “We need to phase them out but making the switch to zero-emissions tools is expensive. We should support these small businesses and individual gardeners and help offset the costs of replacing their equipment.”

The motion calls for a feasibility study led by the county’s Chief Sustainability Officer, in collaboration with subject matter experts from several other county departments, including the Departments of Economic Opportunity, Consumer and Business Affairs, Public Health, Public Works and the Office of Immigrant Affairs. A report back is due by October.

The state legislation requires the California Air Resources Board to adopt the ban by July 1, but the ban wouldn’t take effect until 2024.