Suspects wanted for two months arrested in Chatsworth

Two suspects who had been reportedly wanted for two months on suspicion of using a stolen credit card at the Westfield Valencia Town Center were arrested Tuesday at a hotel in Chatsworth, according to law enforcement officials.

The two, a 28-year-old woman and 57-year-old man from Victorville, were both arrested on the allegation that they used a stolen credit card to purchase $500 worth of merchandise at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on April 21.

“They remained outstanding for the time being from when the report was taken,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, adding that detectives were able to identify the suspects. “Deputies with the Crime Impact Team conducted surveillance and located the suspects at a hotel in Chatsworth where they successfully apprehended the suspects.”

During a search of the woman’s car, deputies additionally located a large amount of mail and other items named to other people, as well as stocks of blank checks used to create fictitious checks, according to Arriaga.

“The male was also identified to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest,” Arriaga said.

The man was booked on suspicion of identity theft and the two warrants for his arrest, and was held in lieu of $310,000 bail. The woman was held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

Both remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Arriaga.