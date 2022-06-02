Tree, brush burn between homes in Saugus

A tree reportedly caught fire Thursday afternoon in Saugus, resulting in street closures and residents piling out of their homes onto the street.

Esteban Benitez, an L.A. County Fire Department spokesman, confirmed that units were called to the scene of a possible structure fire at 2:30 p.m. on the 27000 block of Garza Drive in Saugus.

“It’s a large tree, fully involved,” said Benitez.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the scene to block off traffic so the responding Fire Department personnel could get through.

Officials later stated that the fire had spread into brush between homes, reaching a quarter-acre in size. However, containment on the situation seemed to be close at hand as of 2:40 p.m.

The incident was named the #GarzaIC.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident as of 2:40 p.m.