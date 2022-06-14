Two big rigs collide on freeway, SigAlert issued

A traffic collision involving two big rigs caused massive delays and the issuing of a SigAlert on Tuesday.

The crash was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 2:25 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 5, just south of the Whitaker brake check.

Officer Ramon Kendricks, a spokesman at the CHP Traffic Management Office, confirmed Tuesday that the crash had been between two big rigs but that no injuries had been reported.

The SigAlert, which was issued at 2:56 p.m. for the half-mile area just north of Templin Highway, closed down the far-right lane on the freeway. The projected duration of the closure was two hours.

Traffic on the northbound side of the I-5 was reportedly being affected as far back as Lake Hughes Road while officials worked to clear the scene of debris and the two big rigs.