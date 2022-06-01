Wilson named new principal of Golden Oak

Before joining the Hart district, Wilson was a science teacher and football coach at San Marcos High School in San Diego. He joined the Hart district in 2003 as a teacher at Sierra Vista Junior High School before moving on to Canyon High School as a science teacher and football coach. For the last 10 years he has served as an assistant principal at West Ranch High School, where he had responsibility for the master schedule, professional development, academic intervention, special education, athletics and activities, just to name a few areas.

“We are also pleased to welcome Mr. Bryan Wilson as the new principal at Golden Oak Adult School,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “Mr. Wilson is a highly experienced and highly regarded assistant principal at West Ranch. With his strong leadership we are positioned well to serve the adult learning needs of our community through Golden Oak.”