Bicyclist found down Friday night

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a bicyclist found down on the street Friday night.

According to a witness, the bicyclist was riding an electric bike on the right shoulder of the surface street heading west on Valencia Boulevard. The witness found him lying on the street. The bicyclist told the witness that he was feeling dizzy.

Deputies arrived on the scene at 9:58 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Oscar Sol.

The bicyclist was treated on the scene for minor injuries, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Sherry Clark. The bicyclist was then transported via ambulance.

No additional information is available at the time of this publication.

Oscar Sol contributed to this report.