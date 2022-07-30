Big rig crashes

A big rig crashed at approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday near Highway 126 and Interstate 5 interchange, according to Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Flores also said the 18-wheeler was carrying a shipping container and no injuries were reported.

On the scene, it appears the crash occurred on the transition road between the eastbound 126 and northbound I-5, and the trailer apparently slipped off the rig. Initial reports indicated there was a leak of diesel fuel, and possibly a fire, but at the scene this did not seem to be the case.

Officer Moises Marroquin, with the California Highway Patrol, said that although there wasn’t a SIG alert issued, the transition road from the eastbound 126 to the northbound I-5 is closed as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.