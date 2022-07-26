Body found in wash behind Albertsons

A body was reportedly found in the wash behind the Albertsons on the 27000 Bouquet Canyon road on Monday.

“Deputies responded to Haskell Canyon Road and Falling Star Lane in Saugus at approximately 2:15 pm and discovered a local transient deceased,” wrote Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Unknown causes, no signs of obvious foul play.”

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Department of Medical Examiner-Corner, the body has not been identified and there is no known cause of death at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.