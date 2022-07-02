Burglary suspect detained at gunpoint in Saugus

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to a report of a burglary on the 20500 block of Jay Carroll Drive on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal
A person was detained at gunpoint on the 20500 block of Jay Carroll Drive in Saugus at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday after deputies were called to a report of a burglary. 

According to law enforcement radio traffic, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were responding to a suspected burglary and detained the person at gunpoint. 

The SCV Sheriff’s Station did confirm that one person was detained but did not confirm what the person was detained for.  

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available. 

Trevor Morgan

