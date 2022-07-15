City receives award for marriage ceremonies program

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the 2022 International Institute of Municipal Clerks Program Excellence in Governance Award for Innovative Customer Service for the widely popular City Hall Ceremonies Program. This award was created to recognize a city that has developed innovative programs and techniques that greatly benefit its community and citizens.

In 2020, the city of Santa Clarita launched the City Hall Ceremonies Program after seeing the community’s need for marriage licenses and marriage ceremonies. Before the program’s launch, residents had to travel outside of Santa Clarita to receive marriage license services. Not only does this program provide a budget-friendly option, but it allows residents to have family and friends travel to the heart of Santa Clarita for an intimate and easy ceremony.

Since conception, the city has provided 527 licenses and 302 ceremonies.

The city of Santa Clarita is currently the only municipality in Los Angeles County to offer a program that combines a marriage license and ceremony all at once.

To learn more about the City Hall Ceremonies Program or to request marriage license and ceremony services, visit santa-clarita.com/Weddings or call 661-259-2489.