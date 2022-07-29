City to host Preserving Newhall Community Day

The Old Town Newhall library. Dan Watson/The Signal
The city of Santa Clarita’s Community Preservation Division plans to hold a Preserving Newhall Community Day and information session in August.  

The information session is scheduled to take place on Aug. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall branch. Residents will receive detailed information and learn how to participate in the bulky item pickup, trash and recycling drop-off services for the community day event.  

Preserving Newhall Community Day is scheduled to take place on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. This community day is a one-day cleanup event where city staff will coordinate street sweeping, bulky item pickup, trash and recycling drop-off, graffiti removal and other community beautification services.  

For more information on the upcoming Preserving Newhall Community Day, contact the Community Preservation Division at 661-286-4076.  

