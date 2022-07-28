COC to host ‘Welcome Day’ for incoming freshmen

College of the Canyons is hosting “Welcome Day” for all the incoming freshman students and their families, at no cost on Aug. 12.

The one-day event is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Honor Grove on COC’s Valencia campus. Workshops are scheduled to be held every half-hour from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Many workshops will be held, both in English and Spanish, on a variety of topics such as financial aid and how to be a successful student.

Students will have the opportunity to receive help with applying and registering for the fall semester, to meet fellow new students and professors, explore majors, take a campus tour and learn more about the campus environment and support programs.

“We hope this event helps incoming students feel better prepared for their first day of college,” said Jasmine Ruys, vice president of student services at COC. “We are very excited to meet our new students, as well as their families, as they become familiar with our beautiful campus and all the resources we have to offer.”

Lunch will be provided, while supplies last. Parking will be free in all of the lots for the duration of the event.

More information is available at bit.ly/3bbM4S4.