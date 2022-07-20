Deputies: Man arrested while possessing firearm, drugs

An 18-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested last week after deputies reported finding him in possession of drugs, as well as a firearm that was not registered in his name.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from a local deputy operation held Friday night on the 23900 block of Windward Lane in Valencia.

“During a crime suppression operation, (Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault, or COBRA) detectives were patrolling Valencia when they observed a vehicle not adhering to vehicle code,” said Arriaga. “While on a traffic stop, detectives detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the car, and observed a nitrous bottle.”

In addition to finding the nitrous bottle, deputies reported seeing the driver repeatedly reach toward the floorboard of his vehicle.

“Detectives conducted a search of the vehicle and located a loaded firearm that was within immediate reach of the driver,” said Arriaga. “Records indicated the firearm was not registered and had actually been reported lost.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm while not being the registered owner. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station, held in lieu of $35,000 bail and remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.