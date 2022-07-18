Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly leaving children in car to fight with boyfriend

A woman was arrested after reportedly leaving her two children in a vehicle in order to go inside a home and fight her boyfriend, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from a report received by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Thursday regarding a possible domestic violence incident on the 24200 block of Bamboo Drive in Newhall.

“As deputies arrived on scene, they observed two children, 7 years old and 3 years old, seated in a vehicle, unsupervised and unsecured,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies took custody of the children and moved them to a safe location.”

Upon finding the kids, responding deputies also reported hearing “loud banging” from a nearby apartment.

“They then approached the apartment and contacted a female adult, later identified as the suspect, who was uncooperative and throwing items in the home,” said Arriaga. “As deputies attempted to detain the female, a brief struggle ensued.”

With the help of assisting units, deputies were able to detain the female without further incident, according to Arriaga.

“During investigation, deputies learned the female and her ex-boyfriend engaged in a verbal altercation while in the vehicle,” said Arriaga. “They then exited the vehicle, leaving the kids behind, and continued arguing in the apartment, leading to a physical altercation.”

The woman, a 29-year-old Newhall resident, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment. She was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date.

The boyfriend, Arriaga said, was not present at the time of the deputies’ investigation.