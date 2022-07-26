Fire breaks out at Best Buy

A commercial fire broke out at the Best Buy on Bouquet Canyon Road on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to spokeswoman for the Fire Department Amanda Morales, firefighters arrived on scene at 12:41 p.m.

“First units reported smoke coming from the building and smoke showing from the roof,” said Morales.

Occupants inside the store were evacuated by SCV Sheriff deputies. SCV Sheriff’s Station is advising people to avoid the area and that they “are currently conducting a smoke investigation,” according to a Tweet posted by the station at approximately 12:49 p.m.

Deputies along with @LACOFD are currently conducting a smoke investigation at “Best Buy” on the 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. As a precaution, deputies are evacuating the store until fire crews can clear the scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2OlgpqLQXp — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) July 26, 2022

Forward progress was stopped at 12:56 p.m.

No injuries or structural damage were reported at the time of this publication.