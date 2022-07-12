Fire Department airlifts person having difficulty breathing out of Towsley Canyon

Search and rescue units responded to someone having difficulty breathing Tuesday morning in Towsley Canyon, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire, units were dispatched at around 9:06 a.m. and arrived on the scene in the 23800 block of the Old Road about seven minutes later.

By 9:48 a.m., first responders had rescued the individual, L.A. County Fire spokesman Giovanni Sanchez said, and were airlifting the patient to a local hospital. Benitez and Sanchez had no additional information on the patient or the patient’s condition.