Five-car collision results in two transported

A five-car collision at the intersection of Wiley Canyon Road and Lyons Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday resulted in two being transported to the hospital.

One woman was temporarily trapped inside of her silver four-door sedan before being rescued by firefighters. The extent of her injuries was unknown at the time of this publication, but she was conscious at the scene.

Another woman was also pulled from her red Hyundai SUV, clutching her left arm and wearing a neck brace. This woman was also conscious at the scene and seemed to be in good spirits.

First responders prepare to extricate a woman from a car after a crash at the corner of Lyons Avenue and Wiley Canyon Road in Newhall on Saturday, 073022. Dan Watson/The Signal

The other three cars involved were a blue four door sedan, a gold Toyota pickup truck, and a silver two-door Mitsubishi. The damage was minimal on three of the cars, but the silver four-door sedan was severely damaged, as was the red SUV.

The details surrounding the crash and the extent of the injuries of those transported are not known at the time of this publication.

