Magic Mountain unveils Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage

Six Flags Magic Mountain will debut its 20th rollercoaster, Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, to the public this weekend, making history as being the theme park with the most roller coasters in the world.

Members of the media were given a preview Thursday of the new ride, the tallest and longest single-railed coaster in the world. It stands at 131 feet tall with 3,300 feet of coaster track. The ride features an 87-degree drop, 180-degree stall, raven dive and high-speed turnaround with a 58-mph top speed. The ride is nearly two minutes long.

A model dressed as Wonder Woman poses during a media preview event for the new Wonder Woman Flight of Courage rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The ride will officially open on Saturday, July 16th. Chris Torres/The Signal

“The character attributes associated with the DC iconic superhero, Wonder Woman, could also be used to describe what it takes to face this unique and thrilling challenge of this coaster itself,” said Kirk Smith, West Coast regional marketing director for Six Flags. “A perfect brand alignment uniting the true heroic traits of strength, courage, bravery and power.”

Smith said the building of the coaster was a month-long process.

Six Flags Magic Mountain Park President Don McCoy speaks to the media during a media preview event for the new Wonder Woman Flight of Courage rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The ride will officially open on Saturday, July 16th. Chris Torres/The Signal

“(A)ll of us working together was collaboration and dedication at its very best. A true commitment to excellence by everyone involved,” said park President Don McCoy.

At the opening ceremony, park employees also took this as an opportunity to honor and celebrate the women who embody Wonder Woman’s mantra of female empowerment.

“I recognize the fact that women are strong, they persevere and make a difference,” said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “I think its super suiting to have the Wonder Woman ride celebrate ‘wonder women.’”

Coaster riders scream while riding the new Wonder Woman Flight of Courage rollercoaster during a media preview event for the ride at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The ride will officially open on Saturday, July 16th. Chris Torres/The Signal

First responders of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department were the first to take flight on the ride.

Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage is located in the DC area of Six Flags, next to Batman: The Ride.