Murder suspect detained in Canyon Country

A murder suspect was detained following a brief foot pursuit in Canyon Country Tuesday evening, according to law enforcement radio traffic.

The foot pursuit was first reported at approximately 5 p.m. near the intersection of Hidaway Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road, according to law enforcement scanner traffic.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies debrief after detaining a murder suspect near the Hidaway Apartments complex in Canyon Country on July 19, 2022. Dan Watson / The Signal.

“We were involved in a foot pursuit for a suspect that (homicide detectives) wanted to talk to,” said Lt. James Royal, the watch commander Tuesday evening at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “He is in custody.”

The pursuit is believed to have headed along a bike path before at least one of the sheriff’s deputies was able to handcuff the man, according to the initial report.

Multiple deputies were called to the scene, but no injuries as a result of the incident had been reported as of 5:30 p.m.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to the detainment of a murder suspect near the Hidaway Apartments complex in Canyon Country on July 19, 2022. Dan Watson / The Signal.

No additional information on the arrest was available as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Royal, due to the matter still being an ongoing investigation and the sergeant overseeing the field response having not yet returned to the station.

On the scene more than a dozen deputies were seen debriefing near the Hidaway Apartments complex. A man wearing black clothing was seen speaking with deputies before being placed in the back of an SCV Sheriff’s Station squad car.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.