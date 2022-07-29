One arrested on suspicion of stalking, criminal threats

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stalking and criminal threats in Newhall on Tuesday, after having a lengthy history of terrorizing his ex-girlfriend and her family, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga said the suspect was still outstanding when deputies responded to the initial call of alleged stalking on June 27. During this investigation deputies learned this had been happening for some time, which included verbal threats to the victim and her family, according to Arriaga.

During a follow-up investigation, deputies were able to track the suspect down somewhere in Newhall — Arriaga did not provide the exact location — and arrested the suspect on suspicion of stalking and criminal threats on July 19. He was ultimately booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and was released on bond on July 22.