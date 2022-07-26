One person transported after vehicle collision

One person was transported after a traffic collision in Canyon Country on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:59 a.m. to the scene of what was originally reported as a rolled over vehicle with possible people trapped. However, according to Giovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department, the call was updated to say that no one had been trapped inside the rolled over vehicle.

According to Amanda Morales, spokeswoman for the Fire Department, one person was transported to the hospital.

The status of the patient remains unknown as of the publication of this story. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.