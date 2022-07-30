Paramedics transfer patient to nearby hospital for medical emergency

A patient in Castaic was transported via helicopter to a nearby hospital for a medical emergency, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

Fire Department dispatcher Robert Diaz said they received a call for help at approximately 6:53 p.m. for a medical emergency on the 30000 block of Cartagena Place in Castaic. Diaz was unable to give specific details regarding the medical emergency, however, radio traffic described a possible pediatric drowning as the cause of the emergency.  

Diaz confirmed the Fire Department dispatched a helicopter. The helicopter landed at Castaic Middle School and paramedics transferred the patient to a nearby hospital.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

