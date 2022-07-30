Paramedics transfer patient to nearby hospital for medical emergency

A patient in Castaic was transported via helicopter to a nearby hospital for a medical emergency, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Fire Department dispatcher Robert Diaz said they received a call for help at approximately 6:53 p.m. for a medical emergency on the 30000 block of Cartagena Place in Castaic. Diaz was unable to give specific details regarding the medical emergency, however, radio traffic described a possible pediatric drowning as the cause of the emergency.

Diaz confirmed the Fire Department dispatched a helicopter. The helicopter landed at Castaic Middle School and paramedics transferred the patient to a nearby hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.