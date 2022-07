A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday morning on 15th Street and Railroad Avenue in Newhall, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:59 a.m. Fire Department spokesman Esteban Benitez confirmed they were still on the scene as of 11:15 a.m. No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.