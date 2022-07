One person was struck by a vehicle in front of a 99 cent store on the 23000 block of Valencia Boulevard at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Friday.

The person, a male, was transported to the hospital.

The extent of the person’s injuries and the details surrounding the incident are not yet known at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

First responders prepare to transport a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in front of the 99 Cent Store on the 23000 block of Valencia Boulevard on Friday, July 1, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal