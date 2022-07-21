Recovery at a Luxury Drug Treatment Center

Treatment for drug and alcohol addiction is generally not an enjoyable experience. However, recovering at a luxurious treatment center makes the process much more comfortable and tolerable. At these centers, high-quality healthcare is put alongside the comfort of the patients. Neither of these aspects needs to be compromised and that can be the difference between a successful recovery and a relapse.

Nonetheless, it can be nerve-wracking to walk into one of these centers without knowing what to expect.

Creating an Individualized Treatment Plan

When patients check into a luxury rehab center, they are first met by an intake specialist. These specialists guide and familiarize patients with the treatment facility and the recovery process. From there, patients can begin their journey into recovery.

Within the first week, patients meet with mental health counsellors and physicians. With the help of these professionals, patients will formulate a personalized treatment plan. Such plans are highly dependent on the patient’s case of addiction and their desired goal.

It’s very important that each patient receives a treatment plan that addresses their addiction and their goals. This is why the recovery process at a luxury drug treatment center allows for an array of viewpoints into each patient’s life.

A Deep Dive Into Addiction: Dual Diagnosis Treatment

A significant part of treating drug and alcohol addiction is evaluating other issues that accompany addiction. It may be that a pre-existing mental health issue, such as depression or anxiety, is leading to an individual’s excessive drug usage and addiction. On the other hand, it may also be that one’s addiction has led to the development of mental health issues.

Either way, it is critical for the recovery process and the long-term success of the patient that these issues be detected and treated. Early on in a patient’s stay at a luxury drug treatment facility, they will be evaluated by healthcare professionals for co-occurring disorders. Any findings from these evaluations will play a role in the development of the patient’s treatment plan.

Utilizing Various Modes of Therapy

Once patients begin their rehab, they are bound to go through various types of therapy that each focus on different aspects of recovery.

Group Therapy

Group therapy is an important experience that recovering patients will go through. Within these group sessions, patients will openly discuss their addictions and their treatments with each other. This sort of group discussion helps to break down the barriers around drug treatment. Since many are too ashamed to discuss or admit their addictions, they may never benefit from addiction treatment. Group therapy aims to break down these barriers.

On an additional note, the discussions had at group therapy sessions may plant the seeds for lifelong friendships and supportive communities. These relationships will be an integral piece of the long-term recovery process.

Individual Therapy

Individual therapy is where patients, alongside the help of a professional, will dig deep into their addiction. In these one-on-one sessions, patients will begin to better understand their addiction and any associated conditions alongside it. Since the aim of individual therapy is to discover the root cause of a patient’s addiction, these sessions are very important for the formation of an effective treatment plan.

Holistic Therapy

In holistic therapy, much like most holistic medicine, patients will focus on their overall well-being. This means that patients will focus on improving their physical health, mental health, and spiritual health. While this mode of therapy is not meant to be the core of drug addiction rehab, it is just another one of the many secondary advantages that patients can benefit from at a luxury rehab center.

Equine Therapy

Equine therapy is a unique form of therapy where patients interact and perform activities with horses. Despite not being very common, it is surprisingly effective at improving patients’ physical and mental well-being. Additionally, interactions with horses can be very telling of a patient’s change in well-being. This provides experts with yet another viewpoint when forming each patient’s treatment plan.

Psychotherapy

Finally, in psychotherapy, patients will learn more about any psychological issues that they may have. This mode of therapy also allows patients to share and discuss their feelings, thoughts, and behaviours. Through these discussions with professionals, patients can begin to understand their thoughts and behaviours and, if required, begin to adjust.