Reports: Injury collision knocks over fire hydrant

A vehicle collision near the intersection of Shangri-La Drive and Soledad Canyon Road appears to have left one person unconscious, according to Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to first responder radio traffic, the collision involved two vehicles, with one knocking over a fire hydrant.

The condition of the person who was knocked unconscious is not known at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.