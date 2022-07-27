Santa Clarita hosts two blood drives with the American Red Cross

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting two blood drives for the American Red Cross, which is in critical need for blood donations. 

There are two upcoming blood drives. The first is scheduled Aug. 1 at the Santa Clarita Public Library Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second is scheduled Aug. 12 at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., in the Carl Boyer Room from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.  

Interested blood donors must be at least 16 years old and in a good state of health. They can schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org as well as view other upcoming blood drives.  

During the month of August, donors will receive a $10 e-gift card of their choosing from select merchants, along with a free medium coffee and doughnut from Dunkin’ Donuts. Donors will also be entered for a chance to win free gas for a year. Three winners will be chosen and terms do apply. More details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.  

More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org. For any questions regarding Santa Clarita’s upcoming blood drives, email Amanda Santos at [email protected]nta-clarita.com 

