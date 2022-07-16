Truck falls into sinkhole in Valencia

A truck fell into sinkhole that appeared in Valencia on Friday.

The call was first reported at 5:59 p.m. near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We are there; there was a water main break,” said Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

No injuries were reported, as of 7 p.m., however witnesses on the scene posted pictures to social media showing a white pickup truck’s front end, from the wheels to engine, submerged in water. The sinkhole it fell into is believed to have been caused by the water main break.

Pickett said that the Fire Department, along with officials from the city of Santa Clarita and SCV Water Agency, had been called to the scene.

No paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

A crew prepares to tow a truck out of a sinkhole at the corner of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive in Valencia on Friday, 071522. Dan Watson/The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies block off access to a sinkhole at the corner of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive in Valencia on Friday, 071522. Dan Watson/The Signal