Truck fire breaks out near Newhall Pass

A truck fire broke out near the Newhall Pass on Tuesday, with the fire reportedly remaining isolated to the vehicle and not spreading to the nearby brush.

The fire, originally dubbed the #CalgroveIC, was first reported at approximately 11:45 a.m. off the northbound side of Interstate 5, near Calgrove Boulevard.

The fully engulfed vehicle resulted in aero and ground units from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles Fire Department and law enforcement agencies being originally called to the incident.

However, at approximately noon, units on the scene reported back that the fire could be handled with a small contingent of firefighters and the air units/other agencies were called off.

“It’s a vehicle fire, it didn’t go into the brush,” said L.A. County Fire Department Inspector Craig at 12:05 p.m. “It’s even closed out on our system now.”

As a result of the truck blaze and response from emergency personnel, the No. 4 lane on the freeway was closed temporarily, heavily impacting traffic in the area.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, Little said.