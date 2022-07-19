Trunkey announces re-election bid for Saugus school board

News release

Saugus Union School District board President Christopher Trunkey announced Tuesday that he will run for re-election in Trustee Area 5 in November.

“I joined the governing board in 2014 out of a passion to see our district excel, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished for our students,” Trunkey said in a prepared statement. “True to our commitment to excellence in education, 14 of our 15 schools achieved Gold Ribbon status from the California Department of Education.”

Recently, the Saugus district has completed or started construction on classroom buildings at West Creek, Plum Canyon, Skyblue Mesa, Cedarcreek, Rosedell, Helmers and Highlands. This commitment is the culmination of the district’s partnership with the community through Measure EE to create 21st-century classrooms with state-of-the-art technology, according to Trunkey’s statement.

Trunkey said: “My highest priority has been to fight and lobby for more funding for our district. SUSD is the second-lowest-funded district in Los Angeles County on a per-pupil basis. We need additional funding to provide our teachers with better wages and for us to continue to provide high-quality services, with mental health as a priority, along with our commitment to academic and personal success for every child.”

“With California’s final budget this year, we have real progress,” Trunkey said.

Prior to joining the governing board, Trunkey’s service in the district included volunteering at West Creek Academy and Bouquet Canyon Elementary, including roles on school site councils, PTA executive boards, and being a longtime PTA volunteer. In 2013, Trunkey was recognized by the California State PTA with its Honorary Service Award.

Since 2001, he has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Phoenix Pictures, a film production company based in Los Angeles, and has worked at other entertainment-based companies in various roles. A longtime resident of Saugus, Trunkey and his wife, Kelly, have two children who attended schools in the Saugus district.