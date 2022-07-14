Two from L.A. arrested on suspicion of grand theft

Two men from Los Angeles were arrested on suspicion of grand theft in Canyon Country on Friday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga said a 34-year-old South Gate resident and a 36-year-old L.A. resident were detained at Skyline Ranch Road and Whites Canyon Road.

The 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools. The 36-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grand theft only. Arriaga said both had multiple prior arrests for grand theft.

Both were taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station but subsequently released with citations and are due to appear in court at a later date.