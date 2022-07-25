Woman who died after multi-vehicle traffic collision identified

The woman who died after a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Canyon Country on Friday has been identified by officials at the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

According to Sarah Ardalani, public information officer for the coroner’s office, the woman who died after the crash, which was first reported at 5:34 p.m., near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Shangri-La Drive, was identified as Sallie Hill, 50, of Palmdale.

“We are still (awaiting) autopsy reports to confirm everything,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, “(but) she is believed to have suffered from a medical emergency and collided with four other vehicles before colliding into the bus stop.”

Bystanders hug at the scene of a fatal crash on Soledad Canyon Road near Sierra Highway in Canyon Country on Friday, 072122. Dan Watson/The Signal

Deputies arrived on the scene and attempted to render medical aid, but the woman was later pronounced dead on the scene by officials from the L.A. County Fire Department, Arriaga said in an update on Monday for the investigation.

At the time of the collision, a city of Santa Clarita bus was spotted near the location, but Carrie Lujan, a spokeswoman for the city, confirmed Friday that the collision had occurred near a bus stop, but that a city bus had not been involved in the crash itself.

Originally, the call had come in that the person killed was “unconscious,” according to Supervisor Ed Pickett with the Fire Department. However, that report was later updated by witnesses on the scene to say that L.A. County Sheriff’s Department deputies had set up a drape to cover the body.

Supervisor Miguel Ornelas confirmed that the Fire Department had been called to the scene but had not taken anyone to the hospital.

The death investigation had caused traffic on Soledad Canyon Road heading in both directions to be shut down, from Shangri-La Drive to Sierra Highway, for some time Friday evening and commuters had been advised to take alternate routes.