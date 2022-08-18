18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 14

An 18-wheel tanker truck caught fire on the northbound Highway 14 on Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

According to Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Fire Department, only the vehicle itself was on fire and not the tank.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 10:44 p.m.

According to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall California Highway Patrol office, the vehicle had been fully engulfed in flames. The vehicle burned for one hour.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

CHP closed the freeway for three hours and opened just the right two lanes afterward.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Benitez.

No injuries were reported at the time of this publication.